Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Lightsaber Revealed by Hasbro

One of the first collectibles for the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi has arrived. Hasbro has announced that a new Force FX Lightsaber is on the way with upgraded features and looks. A new weathered design has been focused on here to capture Obi-Wan Kenobi's time on Tatooine. A swappable emitter will be included to allow for blade-in and blade-out displays. LED features are of course included as well as other Star Wars effects like sound effects, progressive ignition, and the new battle clash effect.

Hasbro has announced that Obi-Wan's lightsaber will include new features as well with Duel Effect and Battle Sequence Modes to bring the lightsaber to life like never before. Future Star Wars Force FX sabers will feature these new modes, allowing for more connected play, and it all starts here. The Star Wars The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber is priced at $278.99. The lightsaber is set to be in your hands in January 2023, but I would not be surprised if it dropped in Q4 2022. Pre-orders for this beauty are already live, and it can be found here, here, and at other major retailers.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi is set years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader. Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with Lightsabers from The Black Series (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. With the Force FX Elite Lightsaber, featuring advanced LED technology, fans can imagine Star Wars action and adventure."

Includes: Lightsaber, display emitter, stand, and instructions.

ADVANCED LIGHTS WITH SOUND EFFECTS: Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber is the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet

PREMIUM DETAILING FOR AUTHENTICITY: The Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber features design and deco based on Obi-Wan Kenobi 's iconic blue Lightsaber featured in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series

ENTERTAINMENT-INSPIRED EFFECTS: Use the switch and button on the hilt to activate entertainment-inspired sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode

INCLUDES STAND AND DISPLAY EMITTER: Proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removable blade, and show off the included display emitter

BUILD AN EPIC COLLECTION: Look for other Star Wars The Black Series premium roleplay items such as Force FX Lightsabers and helmets (Sold separately. Subject to availability.)