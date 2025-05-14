Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Star Wars: Rebels Hot Toys Exclusive Imperial Disguise Chopper Debuts

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys as they unveils a new set of Exclusive Star Wars 1/6 scale figures including Chopper

Nothing is stopping Hot Toys today as they debut an impressive assortment of new limited edition Star Wars 1/6 scale figures. Next is Chopper, the grumpy but lovable C1-10P astromech droid from the hit animated series Star Wars Rebels. He has proved to be an invaluable asset to the Ghost crew time and time again, especially when he goes undercover. It has been more than once that Chopper has taken on an Imperial disguise, and now Hot Toys is bringing it to life with a new 1/6 scale figure set. Chopper and BD-1 are going undercover with this new 2000-piece limited edition set.

Standing 7" tall, Chopper features an impressive Imperial paint job and will have two swivel antennas, in articulated mechanical arms. His third wheel can be retracted, and a Mouse Droid is also featured here. Add some sneaky droids into your growing Star Wars collection and become spies of the Empire for $235. Pre-orders are already live and limited at Sideshow Collectibles with a November 2025 release date. Be sure to check out some of the other limited Star Wars Hot Toys releases coming soon with Commander Cody, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the 212th Airborne Trooper.

Star Wars 1/6th Chopper (C1-10P) & BD-1 (Imperial Disguise)

"Hot Toys is thrilled to announce this collectible set featuring two beloved droids from the Star Wars galaxy: Chopper (C1-10P) and BD-1 (Imperial Disguise), available in a limited quantity of 2,000 units, exclusively in selected markets. Chopper, the cranky yet loyal astromech droid is known for his patchwork appearance and unwavering dedication to the Ghost crew. BD-1, the curious companion droid is designed to assist operations in remote or dangerous locations across the galaxy."

"In this special edition, the droids put on their Imperial Disguise, featuring Imperial-inspired color schemes. These distinctive paint applications reflect their undercover operations within Imperial facilities, adding a unique touch to their appearances. As a bonus, this set includes a Mouse Droid (MSE-6-Series Repair Droid), offering collectors a trio of iconic droids to enrich their Star Wars collections."

