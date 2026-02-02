Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, mortal kombat

Beauty Gets Deadly with Iron Studios Mortal Kombat Mileena Statue

Iron Studios has just revealed their new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues including a new Mortal Kombat fighter with Mileena

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 scale Mileena statue from Mortal Kombat, standing 8.54 inches tall.

Mileena features two head sculpts: her iconic masked look and a fierce unmasked version with Tarkatan teeth.

This detailed collectible captures Mileena’s signature purple attire and captivating game-accurate design.

The Mortal Kombat Mileena statue is priced at $189.99 and is available for pre-order ahead of an October 2026 release.

Things are about to get bloody as Iron Studios contours to build up their roster for their 1/10 Mortal Kombat series. Up next is the deadly Mileena, who first appeared in Mortal Kombat II back in 1993. She was created by the sorcerer Shang Tsung as a genetic experiment, combining Princess Kitana's DNA with the savage Tarkatan race. Although Mileena looks nearly identical to Kitana, she has a monstrous mouth filled with sharp teeth that she usually covers. Throughout the game franchise, this fighter has struggled with her identity, jealousy, rage, and desire to replace Kitana as the rightful heir to Edenia.

Mileena is now on the hunt to find her rightful place with an impressive new 1/10 statue that stands 8.54" tall. She is featured in her signature purple attire, and Iron Studios was sure to include not one but two different head sculpts for her. This consists of her standard masked portrait, along with an unmasked one showing off her more monstrous side to her next opponent. A lot of gorgeous detail is featured in this statue, and she will be a beautiful addition to any fan's growing Mortal Kombat display. Pre-orders are available live on the Iron Online Store for $189.99 with an October 2026 release date.

Mileena: Mortal Kombat – Iron Studios Art Scale 1/10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!