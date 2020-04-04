Star Wars Royal Guard Finally Arrives at Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles has finally opened up the Star Wars Royal Guard that we saw during the 12 Days of Sideshow. With full details revealed and up close images of the statue show fans hold get excited. We originally saw this character during the 1983 film Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in the Emperors Throne Room. This Star Wars statue is 23.5" tall and shows the red roped figure on top of a Death Star base. The ropes are fabric and are armed with a Force Pike. The character is already a very simple design but Sideshow defiantly brings them to life with heir sculpting and detailing magic. This Star Wars Royal Guard will be a nice addition to any Empire Army Collection.

The Star Wars Royal Guard Statue from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $500. It is set to release between December 2020 and February 2021 and pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here.

A Grand Army of the Galactic Empire

Royal Guard Premium Format Figure by Sideshow Collectibles

"In order to ensure our security and continuing stability, the Republic will be reorganized into the first Galactic Empire."

Sideshow presents the Royal Guard Premium Format™ Figure, prepared to stand sentinel in your lineup of Star Wars™ collectibles.

The Royal Guard Premium Format™ Figure measures 23.5" tall on a sleek black Death Star base as this imposing Imperial keeps vigilant watch under Emperor Palpatine. The Royal Guard is a loyal servant of the Empire, robed in red fabric and armed with a Force Pike, creating the intimidating silhouette of this iconic Star Wars figure.

The Royal Guard Premium Format™ Figure features a mixed media costume composed of a polystone body beneath the crimson fabric cloak, elegantly draped to create the plunging lines of the red uniform. This elite Imperial soldier also wears a face-concealing helmet with a visor, as is customary of the Emperor's personal bodyguards.

Your Star Wars collection is now under occupation by the Galactic Empire- bring home the Royal Guard Premium Format™ Figure today!