Star Wars: The Bad Batch Echo Deploys with New Kotobukiya Statue

It is almost time for more Clone Force 99 adventures as it was revealed that Star Wars: The Bad Bad Season 2 kicks off in January 2023. Following the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch follows the story of an elite class of clone troopers after the fall of the Republic. The Empire is rising, and there is not much of a world for these soldiers anymore. These Clone Troopers are different than your standard clone, with each one featuring a unique characteristic. One of those troopers is ARC Trooper Echo, who has been with us since the first season of The Clone Wars, he now has a new robotic advantage, and Kotobukiya has revealed he is joining their Star Wars ARTFX line. Echo will now join the rest of Clone Force 99 with Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, and Wrecker. Coming in at 11" tall, Kotobukiya stays true to Echo's animated style and features helmed and unmasked head sculpts. These statues are incredible, and he is set for a May 2023 release, priced at $189.99, and pre-orders are live here.

"From the Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch™ comes a figure of Echo™, a former ARC™ trooper rescued from the Techno Union™. Echo possesses unmatched knowledge of military strategy and demonstrates the ability to access computer systems through his socket-arm and cybernetic implants."

"Including an interchangeable head showing his face, this statue recreates the character's distinctive appearance with the level of detail only a 1/7 scale statue could provide. Additionally, the statue comes with the hexagon base included with each character from the series, allowing the squad to be displayed side by side. Add the Star Wars: The Bad Batch snap-fit model kit series to your collection today! © & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd."