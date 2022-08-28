Love and Thunder Thor Get Shockingly Detailed Iron Studios Statue

Thor: Love and Thunder was a fantastic film, and it went in a direction I was not expecting at all. Marvel fans will finally be able to watch it once again when it drops on Disney+ on September 9, 2022 for Disney Plus Day. I am excited to see the quest to stop Gorr the God Butcher once again, as well as see the Mighty Thor in action. It was nice to also see the God of Thunder get a costume upgrade bringing another iconic piece of Marvel Comics comic book history to the big screen. To make things better, Iron Studios has revealed that Thor Odinson is getting a new 1/10 Art Scale statue showing his new design in glorious detail. Wielding Stormbreaker, Thor stands heroically on a rocky base, with impressive likeness, detail, and a design that is worthy of any Marvel collection. The new Love and Thunder Thor statue is priced at $170, set for a Summer 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"After suffering many personal losses, Thor Odinson, the God of Thunder, left the Avengers and moved for a while to Tønsberg, a village in Norway also known as New Asgard. Depressed and feeling responsible for the death of those he loved, Thor proclaimed the warrior Valkyrie to succeed him as king of his people and joined the Guardians of the Galaxy on a journey through space next to his friend and partner Korg, a warrior with a rocky body of the Kronan race."

"Upon becoming aware of the threat to his people known as Gorr, the God Butcher, a galactic assassin searching for revenge, Thor and Korg returned to New Asgard to protect them, arriving while their people were attacked by the villain. In the battle, the God of Thunder gets help from a warrior wielding his old Mjølnir hammer, now repaired, and dressed like him, with an Asgardian armor and winged helmet. Thor demanded that she revealed herself to him, and she removed her helmet surprising the hero when he saw that it was his old girlfriend, Jane Foster."

The Thor 1:10 Scale Statue features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted