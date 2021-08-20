Iron Studios Unleashed the Power of Thor with New Marvel Statue

Iron Studios has unveiled their very first Marvel Unleashed Deluxe Art Scale statue series with the God of Thunder, Thor. The 1/10th scale statue will stand 11 inches tall and will show the mighty Avenger on a fully detailed base featuring some Viking Era theme. Thor is beautifully sculpted and features his classic Marvel Comics costume as he wields Mjolnir. Iron Studios captures the power and thunderous personality of Thor with his muscular body sculpt. Throg also makes a special appearance as a portal to a different dimension is placed behind Thor, showing off an amazing Marvel Team-Up. The Thor Unleashed Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 Marvel Comics Statue is priced at $199.99. He is set to release between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Thor Unleashed Deluxe – Art Scale 1/10 – Marvel Comics – Created with extreme care and attention, rigorously faithful to the smallest details to achieve maximum prominence in the collection, Iron Studios proudly presents its first statue in the high-quality line, Unleashed Deluxe Art Scale. This new line elevates the scale 1/10 to a new standard of excellence never seen before in a figure of these proportions."

"The base of the statue is full of details, such as stones and Nordic runes, the original symbol of the hammer Mjölnir, as in Viking culture depicted around the base. There is also an image of the giant snake that surrounds the world, Jormungand, and a warrior's face, with a texture reminiscent of wood carvings. The statue, "Thor Unleashed Deluxe – Art Scale 1/10 – Marvel Comics – Iron Studios", features the imposing Thunder God, leaning on the cracked rocks of a battlefield and wielding his mystic hammer with the inscriptions of the enchantments created by his father, Odin. Next to him is the blue energy effect that simulates an open dimensional portal, which reveals the peculiar small figure of Throg, the variant version of the hero in the form of a frog, holding his Frogjolnir hammer, a miniature version created from a sliver of Mjolnir. Meticulously detailed in the textures of his costume, in the sewings and adornments, the statue has a red cape made of fabric with inlaid wires for an even more realistic and dynamic shape."