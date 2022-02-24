X-Men Cable Fine Art Statue Signature Series Arrives at Kotobukiya

Cable is back from an apocalyptic future as Kotobukiya unveiled their new Marvel Comics Fine Art Signature Series 1/6 Scale Statue. The son of Scott Summers and Madelyne Pryor makes his return to Kotobukiya with an incredible and mighty 14" tall statue. X-Men's Cable is loaded with detail and is displayed in impressive detail with iconic 90's fashion featuring pouches, ammo, and that classic blue and yellow outfit. Cable is displayed on the remains of a fallen Nimrod Sentinel and really adds to the dystopian future that this character is originally from. The X-Men Marvel Comics Cable Fine Art Signature Series 1/6 Scale Statue is priced at $629.99. He is expected to release in September 2022, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but collectors will be found located right here.

"Kotobukiya proudly presents the FINE ART STATUE SIGNATURE SERIES curated exclusively by the Kucharek Brothers! Every detail of the product development process, from character selection to concept illustration, final sculptand paint has been painstakingly executed or overseen to the Brother's exacting specifications. As the inaugural entry in the Signature Series the brothers have returned to a character they first sculpted back in 2007 – CABLE!"

"The time traveling mutant, who is the son of Scott Summers and Madelyne Pryor is masterfully sculpted in 1:6 scale, standing an impressive 14 inches tall on the remains of Nimrod, an advanced mutant hunting sentinel. From the intricate details found in Cable's techo organic arm to his formidable arsenal of advance weaponry including 3 plasma rifles, this is the ultimate representation of the one time X-Force team leader and mutant freedom fighter."

