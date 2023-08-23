Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, Star Wars: Battlefront

Star Wars: The Black Series Shadow Trooper Re-Issue Has Arrived

The reissues are continuing to arrive from Hasbro as the popular Star Wars Shadow Trooper helmet is back and ready for action

Hasbro is returning to the battlefront, the Star Wars: Battlefront, that is, as they unveil their latest rerelease. We have seen a few of these already with the Prototype Boba Fett Helmet, Rogue One Stormtrooper Helmet, and now the Shadow Trooper Helmet. That is right, this bad boy was a 2020 release that was exclusive to GameStop. It has since returned and is ready for action with a $99.99 price tag. This is excellent news for Star Wars fans, and third-party sellers had this helmet clocked in at roughly double that. These Star Wars reissues are amazing to see, and while they can crash some of the value and third-party market, it gives fans, new and old, the chance to acquire some very popular releases. Fingers crossed for some The Black Series figure reissues to arrive next, and in the meantime, fans can find pre-orders live at Fan Channel sites like here with a July 2024 release.

Enter the Shadows with the Star Wars Shadow Trooper Helmet

"Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with premium roleplay items from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. This roleplay item with premium deco, realistic detail, and video game-inspired design is a great addition to any Star Wars fan's collection. Featuring a voice changer that distorts the wearer's voice to sound like a Shadow Trooper from the Battlefront EA video game, fans can imagine what it was like for these troopers to suit up for battle!"

Includes: helmet and instructions.

PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET: Featuring highly-detailed deco, video game-inspired design, interior padding, adjustable fit, and an electronic voice changer, this helmet is a great addition to any fan's collection

ELECTRONIC VOICE DISTORTION: With the press of a button, fans and collectors can distort their voice to sound like that of a Shadow Trooper

LOOK FOR OTHER ROLEPLAY ITEMS FROM A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY: Look for movie- and entertainment-inspired The Black Series roleplay items to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

