Star Wars: The Clone Wars Captain Vaughn Comes to Hot Toys

A couple of years ago, Hot Toys revealed that they would be bringing the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars to life. The newest figures are coming to us from the final season of The Clone Wars with the Siege of Mandalore. Coming out of the 332nd Company, Captain Vaughn is ready to help Ahsoka Tano take down Darth Maul and his Commandos. This clone trooper comes to life right off the screen with a beautifully crafted armor set, new helmet sculpt, and features a nice weathering effect. Captain Vaughn will come with the two iconic Star Wars Clone Trooper blasters as well as seven swappable hands and holograms of Captain Rex and Ahsoka Tano. The Hot Toys Captain Vaughn 1/6th scale figure might not feature a removable helmet, but it is a necessary collectible to build up the ranks of the Grand Army of the Republic. He is priced at $250, set to release between Oct-Dec 2022, and pre-orders are live and found here.

"I'm sorry, commander." – Serving in the 332nd Company in the Siege of Mandalore™, Captain Vaughn fought alongside Ahsoka Tano™ in the battle to free the Mandalorian people from Maul™. During the siege, Vaughn chased Mandalorian super commandos into the tunnels of the city, but unaware it was actually a trap… Continuing the expansion of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars collection, Hot Toys is delighted to present the new 1/6th scale Captain Vaughn collectible figure for all Star Wars collectors! The highly-detailed collectible figure is specially crafted based on the look of Vaughn in the acclaimed animation series. It features skillfully crafted Clone Trooper armor and helmet with weathering effects, two styles of blaster rifles, miniature holograms, and a display base!"

The 1/6th scale Captain Vaughn Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Captain Vaughn in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Newly crafted Captain Vaughn helmet with details and weathering effects

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 30 cm tall

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of hands for holding gun

One (1) pair of relaxed hand

One (1) opened right hand

Two (2) gesture hands

Costume:

One (1) Captain Vaughn armor with distinctive blue details and weathering effects

One (1) white colored utility belt

One (1) black colored under-suit

One (1) pair of white colored boots with weathering effects

Weapons:

One (1) blaster rifle

One (1) blaster pistol

Accessories:

One (1) jetpack (equipped with magnetic function)

One (1) hologram figure of Ahsoka Tano

One (1) hologram figure of Captain Rex

One (1) holoprojector

A dynamic figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate