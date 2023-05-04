Star Wars: The Clone Wars MagnaGuard Drops Into Battle from Hasbro Celebrate May the 4th the right way with a brand new set of incredible Star Wars collectibles from Hasbro from all over the galaxy

Protect your Separatist Leaders with elite droids as Hasbro debut their latest Star Ware: The Black figure. The MagnaGuard is deploying into action with an impressive new figure inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but are pretty noticeable from their scenes in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. These deadly droids put up quite the fight, especially with their impressive electro staffs that can even block lightsabers. Hasbro has given the MagnaGuard an incredible and brand new sculpt featuring an impressive amount of articulation as well as its signature electro staff with removable lightning effect. A nice fabric cloak is also featured and can be removed, making this a fantastic new release and an ultimate Star Wars army builder for any Separatist Loyalist out there. The Star Wars: The Black Series The Clone Wars MagnaGuard is priced at $24.99 and set for a Winter 2023 release. Pre-orders are set to arrive today at 1 PM EST at most retailers like here. May the 4th be with you

Return to Star Wars: The Clone Wars with the MagnaGuard

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MAGNAGUARD – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Winter 2023). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MAGNAGUARD figure, inspired by the character's appearance in THE CLONE WARS animated series. MagnaGuards, implacable droids who guarded key Separatist leaders, proved tough opponents for the Jedi with their deadly electrostaffs."

"They could even keep fighting after losing limbs or heads. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and electrostaff with purple lightning FX accessory. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers."