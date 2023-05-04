Star Wars: TVC The Book of Boba Fett Luke & Grogu 2-Pack Revealed Celebrate May the 4th the right way with a brand new set of incredible Star Wars collectibles from Hasbro from all over the galaxy

Coming to life out of the hit Star Wars Disney+ series, The Book of Boba Fett, comes a brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection release. There were quite a few cameos in this fantastic series, including the return of Luke Skywalker! Fans can now bring home Luke and Grogu with a new 2-Pack set showing off their Jedi Training. Coming in at 3.75", Grogu is ready to embrace the Force with plenty of space frogs, a levitation display base, a backpack for holding Grogu, Beskar chainmail, and Yoda's lightsaber. Luke will also feature new articulation allowing Star Wars fans to capture more posing options than in previous versions. The Book of Boba Fett fans will be able to find this The Vintage Collection set exclusive at Target Stores. Pre-orders are set to arrive today at 1 PM EST here for $27.99 with a Fall 2023 release. Be aware of usual Target miscalculations, and May the 4th be with you.

Hasbro Captures the Training of Luke and Grogu

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER & GROGU – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 / Available: Fall 2023). To help him hone his skills and understand the ways of the Force, Grogu trains with a new Jedi Master: Luke Skywalker. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER & GROGU two-pack inspired by STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT live-action series."

"These figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes 2 figures and 15 entertainment-inspired accessories including a training remote and two Lightsabers. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Target."