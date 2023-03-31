Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures LEGO Revealed: Tenoo Jedi Temple Enter the Tenoo Jedi Temple with LEGO as they are bringing the upcoming kid-friendly show Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures to brick form

A new Star Wars series is on the way giving younglings a new show just for them with Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. Arriving on Disney+ and Disney Junior, the new kid-friendly show focuses on a new era of the Star Wars franchise as younglings train to become Jedi Knights. The show is the first series showing the High Republic era, taking place centuries before the main Star Wars films. Yoda will be returning to help train the next generation of padawans, and LEGO is bringing its training sessions to life with a new set.

The Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventure Tenoo Jedi Temple set comes in at 124 pieces and is packed with features. Three Star Wars miniatures are included with Lys Solay and Kai Brightstar, and Master Yoda. Younglings will be able to train around the temple with levitating rocks, buildable vehicles, training droid, and more. Tenoo Jedi Temple is priced at $39.99, it is a set for Ages 4 and up, and fans will be able to find it here on July 1, 2023. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is set to premiere on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4, 2023.

Train the Next Generation of Jedi with LEGO Newest Set

"Give young kids aged 4 and up an awesome first experience of building and playing in the LEGO® Star Wars™ universe with this Tenoo Jedi Temple (75358) starter set. The temple has a 'levitating' rock function and a detailed interior with lots of playful features. There is also a training droid and balance test for Jedi training, plus a speeder bike. A cool gift for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures fans, the set also includes new-for-June-2023 LEGO minifigures of Lys Solay and Kai Brightstar, plus a Master Yoda LEGO minifigure."

"LEGO Star Wars 4+ construction toys are specially designed with Starter Bricks so even first-time builders can construct vehicles, buildings and more with just a little help from an adult or older sibling."

Learn-to-build LEGO® Star Wars™ set (75358) – Young kids can quickly build the Tenoo Jedi Temple and pretend to be Jedi apprentices in training with this fun-packed starter set

3 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures – Lys Solay and Kai Brightstar with mid-size legs and Master Yoda with small legs. Each character has a lightsaber for Jedi training

Tenoo Jedi Temple – Features a 'levitating' rock function, a kitchen with a buildable blue milk carton, bunk beds with a hinged ladder, 2 clips for lightsabers and a crystal element

Buildable toy speeder bike and Jedi training equipment – The speeder bike has space for all 3 LEGO® minifigures, and there is a training droid and balance test to inspire children's imaginations

Gift idea for preschoolers – This 124-piece LEGO® Star Wars™ starter set makes a fun birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures fans aged 4 and up

Compact set for play on the go – The temple measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide and 3.5 in. (8 cm) deep