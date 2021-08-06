Stealth Suit Bakugo from My Hero Academia Arrives at Good Smile

My Hero Academia is setting up something pretty big this year with the League of Supervillians pulling strings behind the scenes. It is unclear how the upcoming My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission will interact with this season. Will we see an intersection with the season like with Demon Slayer, or will we get another original episode to kick off more original content for the anime? Either way, My hero fans are pumped and ready to see their favorite heroes back on the big screen, and Good Smile Company is giving fans a closer look at the costumes. Katsuki Bakugo is getting a new stealth suit for the film, and it comes to like with Good Smile and their popular Nendoroid figures.

Bakugo is ready to bring his explosive new stealth suit to your collection with three interchangeable faceplates. Blast effects and swappable hands are also included, allowing fans to capture some fun action poses. The My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission Katsuki Bakugo (Stealth Suit Ver.) Nendoroid is priced at $65.99. he is set to release in April 2022, and pre-orders are located here and will stay up until September 22, 2021. Be sure to check out Deku and Todoroki Stealth Suit Nendoroid figures also coming soon to bring the trio to your anime collection.

"Katsuki Bakugo in his original "stealth suit" costume from the new movie "World Heroes' Mission"! From the anime movie "My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission" comes a Nendoroid of Katsuki Bakugo in his costume original to the movie! His stealth suit has been faithfully recreated in Nendoroid form. He comes with three face plates including a composed expression, a combat expression and an angry expression.

Effect parts for recreating his "Explosion" Quirk are included, allowing you to create all kinds of action-packed poses. Be sure to add him to your collection along with Nendoroid Izuku Midoriya: Stealth Suit Ver. and Nendoroid Shoto Todoroki: Stealth Suit Ver.!"