Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Loosecollector, The Crypt

Step Into the Darkness with The Crypt's New The Skookum Figure

LooseCollector is back with a new and monstrous figure from The Crypt as The Skookum Action Figure is ready for a meal

Article Summary The Skookum joins LooseCollector’s The Crypt toy line, rooted in Pacific Northwest Native American folklore.

Standing 10” tall, this articulated action figure comes with two head sculpts and three sets of swappable hands.

The Skookum is depicted as a monstrous, malevolent cryptid feared for its savage strength and chilling legend.

Pre-orders for The Crypt: The Skookum Action Figure are live now for $109.99, with arrival set for Q1 2026.

The Skookum is a lesser-known cryptid that is rooted in Pacific Northwest Native American folklore. It is particularly found among the Chinook and Salish peoples' tales and is described as a large, apelike creature, similar to Bigfoot. However, unlike Bigfoot, the Skookum is more malevolent and can be found in remote mountain regions. Stories of the Skookum talk about its eerie howls, large ape-like footprints, and disappearing livestock. To this day, the Skookum remains a haunting part of American folklore, still roaming the shadowed forests of the Pacific Northwest, and now he joins LooseCollector's The Crypt.

The Crypt is an impressive toy line that is filled with cryptids, with new releases for Bigfoot and the Yeti, recently going up for pre-order. Now collectors can add a new monster to their The Crypt collection with the Skookum, standing at 10" tall. This nicely articulated and detailed figure will come with a secondary head sculpt, as well as three pairs of swappable hands. Pre-orders are already live for $109.99, and he is set to arrive in Q1 2026.

LooseCollector – The Crypt The Skookum Action Figure

"Deep in the moss-choked woodlands of the Cascade Mountains, the old stories speak of an ancient terror called "The Skookum". Towering and monstrous, draped in thick, matted black hair. Sharp, bloodstained teeth jut from its jaws, perfectly shaped for tearing prey head first, as if to erase its identity."

"It's arms are long and powerful, ending in huge claws that can rip through bone with ease. It is a savage and predatory creature, known to hunt both animals and humans. It's presence is marked by a stench like rotting meat, clinging to the trees long after it's gone. The Skookum is not of this world, but a spirit in flesh. Feared by the Chinook, the Salish, the Nootka and many others, it is spoken of only in whispers, for those who mock the ancient tales often vanish – without struggle, without sound."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!