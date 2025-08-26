Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, The Black Series | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Succumb to the Dark Side with Hasbro's New Star Wars Anakin Skywalker

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveil some brand new Star Wars collectibles are arriving Fall 2026

Article Summary Hasbro unveils solo Black Series Anakin Skywalker figure, inspired by Revenge of the Sith

Originally part of the SDCC Obi-Wan vs. Anakin 2-Pack, both figures now get individual releases

Anakin Skywalker figure features updated sculpt, poseable joints, and his iconic blue lightsaber

Pre-orders open now for $24.99, with Star Wars fans expecting a Fall 2025 release date

At San Diego Comic Con 2025, Hasbro debuted its new and exclusive Obi-Wan vs. Anakin deluxe 2-Pack Star Wars set. This exclusive featured brand new and updated figures for both legendary Jedi and necessary figures for the 20th anniversary of Revenge of the Sith. Hasbro has now unveiled that both figures will be getting a solo release, bringing those updated figures at an inexpensive price. Anakin Skywalker is ready to succumb to the Dark Side with this impressive figure that features his Revenge of the Sith appearance and blue lightsaber.

No other accessories are included for this Star Wars release, which is expected, so collectors will have to snag up that SDCC exclusive for the extra hands, heads, and lightsaber effects. Pre-orders for both Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker are already live on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers right now for $24.99. Fans will be able to expect these to release in Fall 2025, and be careful of inflated prices on some sites.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Anakin Skywalker (Revenge of the Sith)

"Anakin Skywalker — now Darth Vader — turns to the dark side and battles Obi-Wan Kenobi in a lightsaber duel. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Anakin Skywalker from REVENGE OF THE SITH. The action figure features a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display. Comes with his signature Lightsaber™. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!