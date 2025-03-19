Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Suit Up with Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Cobra S.N.A.K.E Battle Suit

Yo Joe! Get ready for some All-American action once again as Hasbro has unveiled their newest G.I. Joe Classified Series action figures

Cobra S.N.A.K.E. exoskeleton stands 11.9” tall, fitting most 6-inch figures for immersive battles.

The Battle Suit features swappable parts, weapons, flame effects, and a cockpit for Cobra soldiers.

Priced at $74.99, this Hasbro Pulse exclusive is set for release in July 2025.

Hasbro has really been focusing on building up its G.I. Joe Classified Series with some impressive new releases. A whole new slew of Joe operatives have been revealed, but do not leave Cobra out of the fight, as a deadly yet classic weapon has arrived. The Cobra S.N.A.K.E. (System: Neutralizer – Armed Kloaking Equipment) Battle Suit first arrived back in 1983 for the Kenner G.I. Joe toy line. The Battle Suit would later debut in the comics with G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #19. These fully armored exoskeletons allow Cobra soldiers to match G.I. Joe's advanced firepower and are remotely controlled or piloted by the enemy.

Hasbro has now deployed these deadly machines into battle as they unveiled their latest Hasbro Pulse exclusive G.I. Joe Classified Series release. The Cobra S.N.A.K.E. stands 11.9" tall and can fit a soldier on the inside of this mechanical beast. The mech will feature a swappable claw hand, two weapons, a missile, and a variety of flam effects to help turn up the heat for the Joes. This Hasbro Pulse exclusive is priced at $74.99 and is set for a July 2025 release. Be on the lookout for Back in Stock and rereleases for this bad boy.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #162, Cobra S.N.A.K.E Battle Suit

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Cobra S.N.A.K.E (System: Neutralizer—Armed Kloaking Equipment) Battle Suit comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. The battle suit fits most 6-inch action figures (sold separately) inside the cockpit."

"This Battle Suit contains 15 character-inspired accessory pieces including missile, 2 wrist coupling pieces, 2 hands, flamethrower with 3 flame effects, power claw, laser cannon, jetpack, and 2 fuel tanks; plus a hinged entryway. Designed by Destro and his scientists the Cobra S.N.A.K.E. is a powerful battle suit whose heavy armor plating protects Cobra troopers. When captured G.I. Joes are placed inside, its powerful sensors easily brainwash them into thinking and acting like Cobra."

