Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Sunstorm is the Next Decepticon to threezero's MDLX Transformers Line

Threezero is back with some brand new MDLX figures from the world of Transformers including the Decepticon known as Sunstorm

Sunstorm is another Decepticon Seeker who stands out due to his striking golden-yellow coloration. He has an extreme devotion to Megatron and the Decepticon cause but does have an ego issue by viewing himself as a divine being. Threezero is now bringing yet another Seeker to their growing Transformers MDLX line, standing 7.8" tall and featuring 50 points of articulation. The Seekers are an aerial group of Transformers led by Starstream and can change the tide of battle. Sunstorm does have a unique ability to generate radiation from his body which can help take down any Autobot in the area, but it also weakens his own systems. This new MDLX release is nicely crafted, featuring a die-cast metal frame and comes with an interchangeable face plate, cannons, two blades, a wing system, and swappable hands. Inspired by his G1 appearances, Sunstorm is a great figure to add to your Transformers Seeker collection. Pre-orders are not live, but he is set for a Q4 2024 release and can be seen on the threezero Store.

Transformers MDLX Sunstorm

"threezero is proud to announce the release of Transformers MDLX Sunstorm! The brightly colored, unstable, and overwhelmingly powerful Seeker! Don't miss out on adding this Decepticon crusader to your collection! MDLX Sunstorm stands approximately 7.8" (20cm) tall to the top of his wings, with approximately 50 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Accessories include two interchangeable faces, a detachable wing system, two detachable cannons, two detachable blades, and four pairs of interchangeable hands."

"MDLX is a series of articulated figures that capture the spirit of threezero's renowned DLX series at a smaller scale. It has a similar high range of articulation and enhanced durability, all at a groundbreaking, affordable price. MDLX figures feature threezero's unique die-cast alloy and engineering-grade plastics frame system, which enhances the figure's tactile playability and durability."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!