Super7 Debut Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Super Cyborg Krang Android

Super7 is returning to the sewers once more with their latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles release for their Super Cyborg line

Cowabunga, turtle fans, Super7 is back with an impressive new Super Cyborg release. Get ready to skate on through the sewers of nostalgia with Super7's latest masterpiece: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Super Cyborg Krang Android! That is right; the Krang are back from Dimension X once more with this impressive new figure that stands at a towering 11 inches tall. This new Super7 sure is more than just your average TMNT collectible; it is also a tribute to the iconic Krang Android from the beloved TMNT animated series. Just like most Super Cyborg releases, this figure has some removable parts and accessories. Turtle fans will be able to take a peek inside the madness of the Krang's Android by removing its chest plate, which reveals its mechanical insides.

On top of that, Super7 has also included three different deadly weapons for the Android to use, as well as a removable Krang figure to fit right inside his stomach. Work with the Krang or against them as they try to bring Dimension X to New York in February 2024. Pre-orders are already live right here for $85, so get yours while you can!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Super Cyborg Krang Android

"Krang's android body definitely looks like it's built for durability, not quickness- but if you're a disembodied brain, protection, rather than speed, is probably pretty high on your priority list. In a format inspired by the vintage Japanese Henshin Cyborg toys, this 11", highly-articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Super Cyborg figure features full-color premium paint detail with a removable chest plate to reveal its inner workings, including a removable Krang figure. Armed with multiple interchangeable hands, the full-color TMNT Super Cyborg figure of Krang's Android Body is one super villain you will not want to exclude from your collection!"

Accessories

Removable chest plate

Removable Krang figure

Multiple weapon accessories

