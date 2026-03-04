Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, thundercats

Super7 Summons Jagara with New ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Figure

Third Earth awaits as Super7 is back with a new selection of Ultimates ThunderCats figures that will build up your display

Article Summary Super7 unveils ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Wave 15, spotlighting rare characters in premium detail.

Wave 15 features Jagara, the ancient sorceress and famed guardian of the Mighty Gyroscope on New Thundera.

The 7” Jagara figure includes alternate heads, extra hands, a gyroscope control stick, soft goods cape, and Sword of Omens.

Pre-orders for Jagara are open now for $65, shipping June 2026—perfect for ThunderCats collectors and fans.

Fans can celebrate the return to Third Earth with Super7's latest ThunderCats ULTIMATES! wave, highlighting uncommon characters in stunning detail. Wave 15 will feature a nice collection of uncommon characters like Mumm-Ra in his Old Man Form, Wizz-Ra, and the historical Zaxx. The fun then continues with another mystical release as Jagara, the powerful sorceress and guardian of Mighty Gyroscope on New Thundera, comes to life. Jagara appears in the connecting episodes "Return to Thundara Parts 1 – 5" as the protector of the Gyroscope that controls the gravity on New Thundera.

Super7 now brings this sorceress to life in great detail with a fun 7" figure who is ready to help the ThunderCats against Mumm-Ra. This ally will come with a nice set of accessories, including alternate heads and a variety of extra hands, including one with sculpted power. Super7 was sure also to include a gyroscope control stick and the Sword of Omens to help recreate moments from the ThunderCats cartoon. Pre-orders for Jagara are already live online for $65, and she is set to arrive in June 2026.

ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Wave 15 Jagara

"Enter the Great Beneath of New Thundera, and you'll find the ancient sorceress, Jagara. Now, she's ready to defend your collection from evil forces as an ULTIMATES! Figure. Inspired by the powerful ThunderCats character who guards the mighty gyroscope that keeps the planet intact, this 7" scale, highly articulated figure is intricately sculpted with premium paint details."

"You can display her with an array of accessories, including alternate heads, hands, a gyroscope control stick, a soft goods cape, and a Sword of Omens. A collector-friendly window box features Super7 artwork, influenced by the ThunderCats series. Don't let your collection fall or spin out of control at the hands of dark forces. Jagara, as an ULTIMATES! Figure, can keep the adventures right on course."

