Supergirl Takes Flight with New McFarlane Toys Figure from The Flash A new Multiverse awaits as McFarlane Toys dives into the world of The Flash with the announcement of new figures and vehicles

The Flash is setting up some very big things for the DC Universe, including a live-action version of the DC Comics Flashpoint comic. Barry Allen's time traveling has had some intense reproductions for the universe. Things have changed, including an Earth with no Superman to save it, but do not worry, as Supergirl is here! McFarlane Toys is capturing this new femme fatale with a brand new DC Multiverse figure. While the head sculpt is not the best, Supergirl's costume is faithfully recreated right from The Flash. The metallic shine is nice on her suit, and she will come with a pair of swappable hands. This is a figure that might be better to see up close, and fans can pre-order one today right here. Supergirl is set to arrive in April 2023, she is priced at $19.99, and be sure to check out the rest of the DC Multiverse wave with plenty of Batman's and Flash's to go around.

Supergirl Stands Her Ground with McFarlane Toys

"Languishing in the bowels of what appears to be a derelict military base, the severely weakened alien Kara Zor-El has been hidden away from the world by those in fear of her colossal power. It remains to be seen if Kara will have the strength to join forces with Barry Allen and become the superhero the world needs: Supergirl."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off The Flash movie.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Supergirl is featured in her look from The Flash movie.

Supergirl includes alternate hands and flight stand base.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.