Black Suit Superman Gets Snyder Cut Figure From McFarlane Toys

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to release later this week, and fans can not wait for the long awaited Snyder Cut. To celebrate the occasion, McFarlane Toys continues to reveal more figures from the upcoming figure. So far, we have seen Cyborg, Flash, Batman, Aquaman, and special deluxe versions of Steppenwolf and Darkseid. This time it looks like we are getting Superman but in his new and badass black recovery suit. This suit has long been rumored for the Justice League, and fans were disappointed when it did not arrive on screen. McFarlane Toys brings this Superman to life with their DC Multiverse figure line that is packed with detail as it is ready to take on Darkseid himself.

I have loved Henry Cavill Superman since his debut in Man of Steel, and his black suit design made it even better. The darker and gritty world of the DCEU fits this suit perfectly, and I can not wait to see it on screen. This figure will be a must-have for fans of Superman and Zack Snyder's Justice League. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the listing can be found located here. I can expect we should see a full reveal of all of these figures from this wave of DC Multiverse later this week, I hope. No one seems to know how successful this version of Justice League will be, so prepare for it to sell out.

"Once the world's most powerful and iconic Super Hero, Superman personified a higher calling to truth and justice and a deep respect for all humanity. The absence of this fallen idol, whose sacrifice stunned the world, inspires the formation of the Justice League."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Superman is based on his look in the Justice League Movie

Comes with flight stand and base

Included collectable art card with movie photography of Superman on the front, and character biography on the back

Showcased on DC Justice League window box packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Justice League Figures! Cyborg, Aquaman, Batman, The Flash. Figures Sold Separately.