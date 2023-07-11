Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Superman Flies Into SDCC 2023 with new McFarlane Toys Exclusive

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it is a new San Diego Comic Con 2023 exclusive Superman figure coming soon from McFarlane Toys

San Diego Comic Con 2023 is right around the corner, and everyone is getting ready for the event. One of the best parts about these cons is not the reveals but the limited edition exclusives that fans can get their hands on. McFarlane Toys has revealed some exclusives are on the way this year, and one celebrates the 85th anniversary of Superman! The Man of Steel is getting an artistic variant this time with a special red and blue deco. He will come in a windowless Gold Label box featuring artwork that inspired this new 7" tall DC Comics figure. Superman will come with a card, a themed base, and a backdrop to enhance your display. It is unclear the 85th Anniversary Superman will be released, but he can be seen right here in the meantime.

Superman 85th Anniversary (Gold Label) SDCC 2023 Exclusive

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. The Man of Steel is virtually invulnerable and has the powers of super-strength, super-speed, and flight. He also has enhanced senses, including heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, and super-breath."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Superman is featured in the special classic red and blue Superman deco

Includes flight stand and Superman 85th Anniversary backdrop with a special base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!