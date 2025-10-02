Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Superman Gains His Mullet with New McFarlane Page Punchers Figure

Return to the DC Multiverse as a Crisis is upon us with McFarlane Toys continuing to give new life to DC Comics Page Punchers

Article Summary Superman returns with his iconic mullet in McFarlane Toys’ new DC Page Punchers: Zero Hour action figure.

The 7-inch highly detailed figure features a fabric cape, swappable hands, and classic red and blue suit.

Includes a reprint of DC Comics Zero Hour: Crisis in Time #4 and a collectible card with Superman’s bio.

Pre-orders are live for $29.99, with the Superman mullet figure shipping in October 2025.

Time itself is unraveling across the DC Universe as heroes and villains disappear or appear out of place in time, aging, de-aging, and much more. The crisis is initially blamed on Extant, a time-manipulating villain, soon to be revealed as the former hero Hank Hall (Hawk), who has gained temporal powers and tries to rewrite reality. However, the real villain is Hal Jordan, formerly Green Lantern, who has now been corrupted into Parallax after the destruction of Coast City. He seeks to erase and rebuild the timeline from scratch, creating a universe with no pain, loss, or imperfection.

Superman is one of the heroes who has joined in on the fight to stop him, and now McFarlane Toys brings him to life. A new set of DC Comics Page Punchers figures is coming soon, including Superman, who is rocking the mullet. This version of the Man of Steel features a fabric cape, classic red & blue suit, and a pair of swappable hands. As this is a Page Punchers release, McFarlane Toys has also included a reprinted copy of DC Comics Zero Hour: Crisis in Time #4. Pre-orders are already live for $29.99 with an October 2025 release date.

Superman (DC Page Punchers: Zero Hour) 7" Figure w/Comic

"The universe is being destroyed by an all-consuming force! Wally West Flash, like Barry Allen before him, tries to stop the crisis, but vanishes in the process. In addition, anomalies such as Barbara Gordon appearing as Batgirl, despite the fact that Joker paralyzed her years before, begin popping up all over the world!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure, designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes soft goods cape, extra hands and base.

Includes English-only comic book and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x DC DIRECT PAGE PUNCHERS figures.

