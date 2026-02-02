Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, iron studios, superman

Superman Goes Absolute with New DC Comics 1/10 Art Scale Statue

Iron Studios has just revealed their new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues including a return to the Absolute Universe with Superman

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Superman 1/10 Art Scale statue inspired by the Absolute DC Comics Universe.

Absolute Superman showcases a darker reimagining, shaped by a world ruled by Darkseid after Absolute Power.

Clark Kent, known as Kat-El, keeps his Kryptonian roots and faces new struggles under Ra’s Al Ghul’s Lazarus.

Statue features Superman’s modern suit and AI cape, available for pre-order at $249.99 for October 2026 release.

The Absolute Universe continues at Iron Studios as they unveil their next DC Comics 1/10 Art Scale statue. The rise of the Absolute DC Comics Universe is here, as Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman have received darker reimaginings. Taking place after the events of DC Comics' Absolute Power, Darkseid has taken control of his own universe, warping it into his image. However, even heroes can be born in these circumstances, including Absolute Superman, who has been stripped away from familiar comforts such as the Kent family farm. The new interpretation focuses on Clark Kent as an outsider raised in a harsher, more uncertain world. Absolute Superman retains his Kryptonian origins but was older when he left Krypton, and still remembers his parents.

Kat-El did find the Kents upon arrival, but the company Lazarus, run by Ra's Al Ghul, has made things difficult for him since he arrived. The Man of Steel is now ready to stand up, with an impressive sculpt that showcases his new suit and flowing AI cape. A helmet of the villainous Peacemakers is displayed by his feet, which is a nod to the first arc of the comic book. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store for $249.99 with an October 2026 release, and be sure to reserve the Absolute Batman statue as well.

Superman Absolute: DC Comics – Iron Studios

