Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, jurassic park

Survive the Kitchen of Jurassic Park with New Velociraptor Statue

Prepare your collection as Iron Studios is back with a new set of collectible statues including the Raptors from Jurassic Park

Article Summary Relive Jurassic Park’s iconic kitchen scene with Iron Studios’ new 1/10 Art Scale Velociraptor statue.

The collectible captures intense details and dynamic poses of the raptors as they stalk for prey.

Statue dimensions: 10.7" tall, 10" wide, 15.3" deep, priced at $499.99, shipping October 2026.

Iron Studios is renowned for film-accurate collectibles crafted for passionate Jurassic Park fans.

The kitchen scene in Jurassic Park is one of the more suspenseful and iconic moments in the film, besides the T-Rex escape. It takes place after the power goes out and the park's security systems fail, allowing the velociraptors to roam free. Tim and Lex run into the visitor center kitchen to hide, not knowing the raptors are already hunting them. The scene is famous for its masterful tension: the kitchen is quiet, brightly lit, and full of reflective stainless steel, which the raptors use to their advantage as they stalk and sniff around.

Iron Studios is now capturing that haunting moment as those Velociraptors begin their hunt with a new, highly detailed 1/10 Art Scale statue. Standing 10.7" tall, 10" wide, and 15.3" deep, both Velociraptors are depicted as they enter the kitchen. This Jurassic Park statue features a lot of detail, showcasing the raptors' expressions perfectly, as well as parts of the kitchen. Collectors can feel the tension of these two as they seek their next meal, and Iron Studios has this Jurassic Park 1/10 Art Scale Velociraptor statue priced at a mighty $499.99 and is expected to release in October 2026.

Raptors at the Kitchen's Door – Jurassic Park

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!