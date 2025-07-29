Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Take a Ride with Hasbro's G.I. Joe Cobra Desert Scorpion & SKRP10N

Yo Joe! Some new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures have been revealed by Hasbro at San Diego Comic Con 2025 and pre-orders are coming

Desert Scorpion sports tactical desert gear, swappable faceplates, weapon accessories, and a soft goods cloak.

SKRP10N-25 is a fully articulated robotic scorpion companion with poseable claws and tail for dynamic display.

Pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse, with the set releasing Fall 2025 alongside figures like Sci-Fi, Mainframe, and Grim Viper.

The G.I. Joe Classified Series Desert Scorpion & SKRP10N-25 set is bringing serious heat to the desert and your collection! Revealed at San Diego Comic Con 2025, this new deluxe 6-inch figure pack drops Cobra's sand-sweeping specialist into the Classified line with plenty of accessories to get the job done. Decked out in tactical desert gear and a soft good cloak, this Desert Scorpion comes with swappable faceplates, knives, a scorpion prod, and even a grappling launcher with removable hook and attached line.

The desert fun does not stop there, as Hasbro has also included its robotic scorpion companion with this set, SKRP10N-25. Every Cobra operative needs a massive companion scorpion, which is fully poseable with massive claws, ready for action just like its deadly handler. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2025 release date. Be sure to also check out the other G.I. Joe Classified Series figures, getting released with Sci-Fi, Mainframe, and even Grim Viper is getting deployed into the fight.

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES COBRA DESERT SCORPION & SKRP10N

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. JOE are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there. New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Cobra Desert Scorpion & SKRP10N-25 pet come ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."

"This Cobra Desert Scorpion figure contains 12 character-inspired accessory pieces including swapable faceplate for multiple looks, backpack with connecting cord, 2 knives, grapple launcher with removable hook and attached line, scorpion prod, 2 claws, and weapon accessories; plus softgoods cape and helmet skirt. SKRP10N-25 is a fully articulated colossal pet with massive claw pincers and unattached tail piece"

