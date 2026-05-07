Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel

It's A Doctor Doom Christmas with LEGO's 2026 Marvel Calendar

Get ready to clear off some shelves as LEGO is back with some brand new construction set including a Marvel Advent Calendar

Article Summary LEGO’s 2026 Marvel Advent Calendar brings a 24-day holiday countdown packed with festive mini builds and Super Hero fun.

The 317-piece Marvel set includes six minifigures, featuring Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Captain America.

Doctor Doom steals the spotlight with a new Marvel minifigure, joined by themed builds like a Helicarrier, X-Jet sleigh, and snowball cannon.

LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar 2026 arrives September 1, 2026 for $44.99, delivering Christmas cheer for kids ages 6 and up.

LEGO is already getting ready for the holidays of 2026, as they debut some of their first Advent calendars. These advent calendars are a fun way for kids and adults to experience the 24-day countdown leading up to Christmas. This time, a brand-new Marvel Comics set is on the way, filled with some Christmas cheer and some avenging. A variety of iconic heroes and villains are included here, along with a nice selection of miniature builds.

Get ready to capture some festive fun at the Avengers headquarters with this 317-piece set that will include six LEGO Marvel Minifigures. Spider-Man and Spider Gwen are swinging in with holiday cheer, while Wolverine dons a new Christmas sweater, Captain America builds a snowman, and Iron Man is ready for a winter break. But the fun does not end there, as LEGO is giving fans the ultimate Marvel Comics villain, with an exclusive Doctor Doom! Fans can now celebrate the holidays and prepare for Doomsday with the Marvel LEGO 2026 Advent Calendar, priced at $44.99 and available on September 1, 2026.

LEGO® ǀ Marvel Advent Calendar 2026

"Give kids a Super Hero start to the holiday season with the LEGO® ǀ Marvel Advent Calendar 2026 (76340), 24 days of Christmas gifts for boys and girls ages 6 years old and up. Includes lots of small building toys, plus 6 LEGO ǀ Marvel minifigures with festive accessories. Behind each door is a gift for kids to uncover, including Captain America with a candy cane and shield, Iron Man's present-wrapping robot."

"A Captain America-themed airplane, Captain America-themed photo booth, Dr. Doom-themed stall selling Iron Man toys, Spider-Man-themed truck, Ghost Spider-themed car, Spider-Man with skis, Ghost Spider-themed drinks stall, Captain America-themed snowman, Spider-Man-themed cake stall, Dr. Doom helicopter, snowball cannon, Helicarrier, X-Jet sleigh and a Christmas tree made with green Wolverine claws. Contains 317 pieces."

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