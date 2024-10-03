Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics The Question Gets Mysterious McFarlane Platinum Release

Discover the truth and unravel the mysteries of the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys debuts a new DC Comics Classics Platinum figure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts The Question in a limited Platinum Edition, a must-have DC Comics collector's item.

The Question embodies mystery as Vic Sage, a faceless investigator in the DC Multiverse.

This rare figure, priced at $22.99, is available in stores and at McFarlane Toys' online event.

Explore The Question's evolution from classic journalism to mystic enigma in DC lore.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line has been going strong for years now, and they continue to expand their DC Comics roster. In the past years, McFarlane Toys offered Platinum Edition releases, which were more like chases, with a one bronze figure in a case. As time went on, they expanded these releases to Artist Proof variants and then with alternate DC Comics costumes with classic and popular modern designs. However, McFarlane is taking it one step further and is now giving exclusive characters as Platinum Edition, which is still only one case, making them quite limited.

These figures usually can not be pre-ordered and are just found in stores and now The Question has arrived. The Question is a mysterious investigative journalist, usually Vic Sage, who dons a faceless mask to uncover the truth and expose corruption. Now, the DC Comics vigilante arrives at McFarlane Toys as a Platinum Edition release, and fans can enter the McFarlane Toys Store online event to possibly purchase one. The figure is priced at retail for $22.99, and The Question is starting to pop up in stores now.

The Question (DC Classics) Platinum Edition

"When Crisis on Infinite Earths first reshaped continuity, The Question migrated to Earth from another reality. His career ended when he died from cancer, but he ensured there would always be answers by training Gotham City detective Renee Montoya to become a new Question. Following Flashpoint, The Question was reimagined as a mystic enigma. Eons ago—with Pandora and the Phantom Stranger—he faced the Council of Eternity to answer for his sins."

"Defiant and unrepentant, his punishment was having his identity and visage magically erased. In modern times, he sought Pandora's Box, hoping to answer The Question of his identity. He united with the Phantom Stranger and Pandora as the Trinity of Sin, but eventually betrayed them. After this, he vanished, no one knows where."

