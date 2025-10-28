Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Take Aim with Hasbro's New Transformers Targetmaster Sureshot

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Transformers releases

Sureshot features classic orange, yellow, and red design with fan-favorite partner Spoilsport

Transforms from robot to dune buggy in 25 steps; Spoilsport converts into Sureshot’s blaster weapon

Deluxe Class collectible figure available for pre-order now, releases in February 2026 for $27.99

Sureshot is an Autobot Targetmaster that was introduced in 1987 with the Transformers toyline and animated series. He is known for his sharpshooting skills with the ability to convert into a rugged dune buggy for off-roading and high-speed combat. His Targetmaster partner, Spoilsport, transforms into his precision blaster weapon, enhancing Sureshot's already formidable marksmanship. This dedicated Transformers team is now back and ready to take on some Decepticons as Hasbro unveiled their latest Age of the Primes figure.

Standing at 5.5" all, Sureshot and Spoilsport have been nicely brought to life with their sleek orange, yellow, and red color scheme. This Targetmaster will convert into his off-load dunebuggy mode in just 25 steps, and yes, Spoilsport will be able to convert into his blaster mode. This new Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Targetmaster figure is already up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99. He is set to arrive in February 2026 and be on the lookout for other upcoming releases like Combaticon Brawl & Blast Off, and the Maximal Big Convoy.

Transformers Age of the Primes – Targetmaster Sureshot

"With intricate poseability and attachable accessories, the Targetmaster Sureshot action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

AGE OF THE PRIMES TARGETMASTER SURESHOT: This Targetmaster Sureshot figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND RACECAR MODE: This Transformers toy figure converts between modes in 25 steps

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Age of the Primes Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses or action-packed play

PART OF THE AGE OF THE PRIMES COLLECTION: Everything in the Transformers universe can be traced back to the original bots

GIFT TRANSFORMERS COLLECTIBLES: Transformers action figures make a great gift for boys and girls 8 and up or anyone who collects Transformers toys

