Take on the Empire with LEGO and Their Newest The Mandalorian Set Coming right off The Mandalorian, LEGO brings the Fang Fighters to life as they take on a deadly TIE Interceptor.

The Mandalorian Fleet Commander is getting a lot of focus this week from Season 3 of The Mandalorian. We recently saw this Mando Fleet Commander get his very own The Black Series figure from Hasbro. It looks like LEGO is also giving him some focus with a new Star Wars set with the Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor. The set comes in at 957 pieces and comes with four mini-figures with Mando and his Darksaber, the Fleet Commander, a TIE Fighter pilot, and an R2-E6 droid. Both ships feature an opening cockpit as well as weapons storage and even spring shooters. Take down the rise of the Empire in style with LEGO and the legendary Fleet Commander for $99.99. Fang Fighter fans will be able to purchase this Star Wars set on May 1, 2023, right here.

Destroy the Empire with LEGO and The Mandalorian

"Kids can play out Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor battles with this LEGO® Star Wars: The Mandalorian brick-built playset (75348). It features the Fang Fighter that made its debut in Season 3 of the popular Disney+ series and a classic TIE Interceptor. Each has an opening minifigure cockpit and 2 spring-loaded shooters, and the Fang Fighter has a weapon storage compartment. A super gift idea for ages 9 and up, the set also includes 3 LEGO minifigures with weapons, including The Mandalorian with a darksaber (new-for-May-2023 design), plus a new-for-May-2023 R2-E6 LEGO droid figure."