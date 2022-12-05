Take to the Skies with LEGO and Their Marvel Studios The Avengers Set

One of the greatest Marvel Studios landmark films is back as LEGO brings fans back to 2012 for The Avengers. It is time to take off with the iconic MCU Quintet with this fantastic 795 piece set. The set included 5 Marvel minifigures with Black Widow, Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, and Loki. Upon building the Quintet, it will stand 5.5" tall, 13.5" long, and 13.5" wide and will even get its own buildable display stand. Fans of The Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. will love this set which features an opening cockpit, a passenger area, as well as extending wheels and foldable wings. Your Marvel adventures do not end with this bad boy; fans just need a Hulk and Hawkeye to finish the team. This The Avengers set is expected to release on January 1, 2023, the Quintet is priced at $99.99, and pre-orders are not live yet but can be viewed here.

The Avengers Quinjet Comes to Life with LEGO

"LEGO® Marvel The Avengers Quinjet (76248) is an authentic recreation of the famous Super Hero aircraft for kids aged 9 and up to build, display and travel the universe on endless Avengers adventures. This detailed recreation of the famous Quinjet spaceship from the Marvel Avengers movies features an opening cockpit, passenger area and rear section, plus a retractable undercarriage and adjustable wings. The set also comes with multiple accessories and 5 iconic minifigures: Black Widow, Thor with his hammer, Iron Man, Captain America with his shield and Loki with his scepter."

"A choice of 2 sticker sheets lets kids choose to decorate the Quinjet with either Avengers or S.H.I.E.L.D. insignias. When it's not inspiring endless imaginative adventures, the Quinjet looks amazing displayed on its stand in any kid's bedroom. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualize their model as they build."

Detailed spaceship – LEGO® Marvel The Avengers Quinjet (76248) is an authentic recreation of the Super Hero aircraft from the Marvel movies

Famous characters – Includes 5 iconic minifigures: Black Widow, Thor with his hammer, Iron Man, Captain America with his shield and Loki with his scepter

Build, play and display – This detailed recreation of the famous Quinjet aircraft has an opening cockpit, passenger area and rear section, plus a retractable undercarriage and adjustable wings

Gift for Marvel fans – This buildable Quinjet is a thrilling and lasting birthday, holiday or any-day treat for kids aged 9 and up

Epic aircraft adventures – The Quinjet measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 13.5 in. (34 cm) long and 13.5 in. (35 cm) wide with wheels extended and wings folded

Optional stand and stickers – The model comes with a detachable display stand and a choice of 2 sticker sheets so kids can decorate the Quinjet with either Avengers or S.H.I.E.L.D. insignias