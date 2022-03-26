Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Awake from the Sewer with Iron Studios

Cowabunga Dudes! Iron Studios is back with some new shell-shocking collectibles as they reveal their latest set of statues. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back and not new MiniCo releases, but full 1/10 Art Scale statues. All four Turtles are on the way with Leonardo, Raphael, Leonardo, and Donatello as they all stand on a sewer diorama base. Iron Studios is releasing two versions of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with standard colors and a classic 1st appearance design. The difference between the two is the color of their masks with the all-red design or the colored design.

Each Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle is beautifully sculpted, and when are four are put together, they will create an incredible diorama. The Iron Studios exclusives versions are pretty sweet, and I am surprised they did not show them in black and white. Both designs are fantastic, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans will not want to miss out on owning these brothers. Each turtle is priced at $199.99, with each set to release by the end of 2022. Pre-orders for both standard and exclusive versions are live right here. Check out pictures of both versions below as well as the Iron Studios description, and find what design best suits your lair.

"Hidden from society, jumping from the skyscraper's roofs, or sneaking in New York's sewer galleries, four young brothers wage a tireless fight against evil in all of its forms, defending the city from the threat of small criminals, facing an ancestral ninja clan corrupted by crime, and even stopping alien invasions, always concealed from the public knowledge. Created in the comics by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT), became a huge success in the 1980s, expanding into a multimedia franchise, conquering a legion of fans in the entire world."

"Formed by four young mutant turtles with human-like features, genetically altered by a viscous substance called Mutagen or Ooze, the brothers, members of the group, got their father figure and Sensei master in the shape of an anthropomorphic rat named Splinter, that baptized them with the name of Italian Renaissance artists. Acting in New York City, their home and base of operations is on the network of sewers where they remain hidden during the day, and only get out for their missions at night. Their greatest arch-enemy is Shredder, the leader of the criminal ninja group known as Foot Clan."

"In a limited edition of 100 statues for the entire world, exclusive to the Iron Studios' stores, the Comics Exclusive Version line presents the four heroes in their original version from the comics, where they all use red masks and are identified by their characteristic weapons. Forming a diorama set of the group in combat in the sewers of New York, their most common territory, the first line of TMNT Art Scale 1/10 statues by Iron Studios is already available for Pre-Order, revealed first on the show Inside Iron Studios Day on YouTube, where fans and collectors certainly cheered for this release by screaming "Cowabunga!"."