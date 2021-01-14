Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sewer Lair Set Revealed by Playmates

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back once again as Playmates Toys unveil another new box set. The Sewer Lair Box contains six 5" TMNT figures that will contain Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, Splinter, and Shredder. Each one will come in retro design blister packages that feature the classic design and logo. Each figure will have authentic 80s retro design, color, and sculpt, even down to the oversized root heads. Each Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figure will also come with a weapons pack that will load out each character quite nicely.

This is not the first time we have seen a TMNT figures bundle from Playmates, and at this point, it is almost losing its exclusivity. We just saw one at the end of last year featuring retro comic book deco and another for SDCC and NYCC. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sewer Lair Box Set from Playmates Toys is priced at $89.99. The set is a Previews Exclusive, so one of the best ways to get your will be through your local comic books store. They are set to release in September, and pre-orders should be going up shortly, which fans will be able to find located here. Don't forget to add the Villains Mutant Module Retro Box Set as well, which includes six iconic TMNT villains…

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Retro Rotocast Sewer Lair Figure Set. A PREVIEWS Exclusive. Cowabunga, dude! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with Playmates' Retro Rotocast Sewer Lair Figure Set! The figures in this 6-piece set feature original bodies with authentic decoration from the '80s action figures and oversized roto heads. The Turtles have their individual Bandana colors and include the letters designated on their belts and weapons rack. Each figure comes individually packed out in blister card with authentic class Turtles logo and graphics! Figures include Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, Shredder, and Splinter, all wrapped in a soft package inspired by the Ninja Turtles' Sewer Lair!"