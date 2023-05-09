Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder Slices and Dices with PCS Shredder is coming out of the shadows with PCS Collectibles as the debut their newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles statues

A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is on the way with Mutant Mayhem. This new animated film with push the TMNT brand to the next generation, which is radical. While we wait for that movie to arrive, PCS is showing love to their own version of the characters, like with Shredder, who is getting his own 1:3 scale statue. Two versions will be released, with the deluxe variant featuring a swappable battle-damaged mask. PCS did not hold back with this sculpt from the meaning eyes, incredible armor, and even the flowing purple cape. Look out for more TMNT statues from PCS, with Donny, Raphael, Krang, and Bebop already revealed and found right here. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder 1:3 Scale statue from PCS is priced at $1,305 (standard) and $1,355 (deluxe). Pre-orders for the villains are already live, and he can be found right here with a February 2024 release.

The Villainous Shredder Arrives from PCS

"Come face your doom!" Premium Collectibles Studio presents the Shredder 1:3 Scale Statue. Shredder is the latest piece to join our TMNT Legends line of statues, presenting our own unique take on the classic villain from the iconic franchise. The Shredder Statue measures 27" tall and 24.5" wide. The leader of the Foot Clan stands defiantly atop a crumbling scene littered with the armaments of his foes. Each blade on the ground, a symbol of Shredder's unrelenting strength."

"The Shredder statue is fully sculpted to capture the blend of realism and comic book style that the TMNT Legends line is known for. Shredder's armor and signature claws are sculpted in great detail, showcasing the distressed quality expected from a battle-hardened warrior. His flowing cape is sculpted with realistic textures and an exciting sense of movement adding an element of drama to the otherwise stoic ninja. Gold accents on his pauldrons and katanas complete the look of this exciting interpretation of the classic villain. Add some edge to your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection and bring home the TMNT Legends – Shredder 1:3 Scale Statue today!"