Texas Chainsaw Massacre Strikes Once Again at Sideshow Collectibles

Coming straight out of the iconic slasher horror flick 1974 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Leatherface returns. Sideshow Collectibles has announced an amazing 1/6th scale deluxe figure it will fill any horror fans' needs. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is back with not one but two specialized outfits from the horror film starting with his fine-dining outfit from the final scenes for the film. Leatherface is wearing his Pretty Woman face and features a fabric dinner jacket, patterned necktie, fabric pants, and cowboy boots. His second costume features his Old Lady and apron to capture that Texas Chainsaw Massacre charm. The figure will also include three weapons perfect to slash up dome Texas BBQ with a chainsaw, knife, and mallet. Some other included accessories include eight hands each allowing collectors to capture that perfect slasher pose. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface 1/6 Scale Deluxe Figure from Sideshow Collectible is priced at $245. He is set to be unleashed in May and July 2021 and pre-orders links are already live and can be found located here.

"Sideshow presents the Leatherface Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure, an articulated horror collectible figure who just can't wait to meat you. Inspired by the haunting final scenes of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), the Leatherface Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure features a carefully tailored costume as the killer cannibal dresses for a feast with the rest of the Sawyer family. Leatherface wears a fabric dinner jacket, collared shirt, patterned necktie, and fabric pants as a part of his formalwear, as well as sculpted cowboy boots. The first of the figure's two portraits, known as the "pretty woman" mask, accompanies the suited look with sculpted curled hair, disturbing stitched elements, and a smattering of makeup on the false skin exterior, giving Leatherface his iconic, terrifying appearance from the pulse-pounding ending of the film."

"The Leatherface Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure includes a number of accessories and alternate costume elements to change up his southern style. Swap to the "old lady" mask portrait and distressed fabric apron to recreate even more scenes surrounding the sickening dinner climax of the film. The figure features a padded fabric undersuit to fill out the silhouette and includes Bubba's tools of the trade for the family meat business- a chainsaw, an antler-handle knife, and a mallet. The killer cannibal comes with eight hands, including a pair of fists, a pair of grip hands, a pair of open hands, and a pair of posed gesture hands for interacting with his accessories, finishing the look with a charm bracelet for his wrist. Rev up the chainsaw and carve out a space for the Leatherface Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure in your horror collection today."