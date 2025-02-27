Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

The 501st Awaits as Hasbro Reveals Exclusive Star Wars Clone Helmet

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars collectibles from all across the Saga

The 501st Legion is an elite stormtrooper unit in the Star Wars universe that was first introduced in Attack of the Clones. The 501st was under the leadership of Clone Captain Rex and Jedi General Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars. These legendary characters were the heart and souls of The Clone Wars, with some splitting off to assist Ahsoka Tano during the Siege of Mandalore, forming the 332nd. Hasbro has unveiled their latest Star Wars replica, which will be a 501st Replica Helmet that captures their Phase 2 Armor as seen in Revenge of the Sith.

After Order 66, the 501st were with Anakin Skywalker as he stormed the Jedi Temple, cleansing a way for the Sith to rise yet again. This replica helmet is nicely crafted with signature blue 501st deco with some battle wear details from the ongoing war. Adjustable straps will be included inside the helmet, allowing for a better fit, and the Star Wars helmet will be released as a GameStop Exclusive. Become a member of the 501st for $99.99, which will be available only at GameStop and released in Spring 2025.

Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Trooper 501st Legion Helmet

"Reimagine iconic scenes from in the STAR WARS saga — and create your own — with STAR WARS helmet and Lightsaber™ adult roleplay items! This helmet is detailed to look like a clone trooper helmet from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+."

"Fans and collectors can imagine being on the front lines of the Galactic Republic's forces. Press the button on the side of the helmet to distort the wearer's voice to sound like a clone trooper. Requires 3x 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries (not included). Look for other premium BLACK SERIES roleplay items such as Force FX Elite Lightsabers™ (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

