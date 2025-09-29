Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, marvel, spider-man

The Amazing Spider-Man Swings On In with New Limited Statue

Beast Kingdom is stepping into the multiverse with a brand new set of statues featuring some iconic versions of Spider-Man

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils a new limited-edition Amazing Spider-Man statue inspired by No Way Home's multiverse event

The statue captures Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man leaping into action, dodging Electro's electricity

Painstaking details recreate The Amazing Spider-Man suit, complete with vibrant colors and dramatic pose

Limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide, each statue includes a numbered nameplate and themed movie base

Beast Kingdom is stepping into the multiverse with a new set of statues inspired by the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). In the film, Andrew Garfield returns as his version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man from The Amazing Spider-Man films. Pulled into the MCU through a multiversal disruption, Garfield's Spider-Man is portrayed as emotionally wounded and guilt-ridden. He is still mourning the loss of Gwen Stacy, and at one point, he stopped pulling his punches, making him hateful in his world. His arrival helped bring emotional support and shared lessons from his own failures to Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Beast Kingdom now captures the elegance of the Amazing Spider-Man with a new No Way Home Master Craft statue that is limited to only 3,000 pieces. The statue comes in at 13.7" tall and shows off Peter 3 thwiping into action as he avoids the electricity of Electro. A lot of detail was put into this statue and faithfully recreates his signature suit from his time on the big screen. Pre-orders are already live for $323 with a January 2026 release and are debuting alongside Master Craft statues for Tobey and Holland Spiders.

The Amazing Spider-Man Statue – Beast Kingdom

"This legendary moment brings together three generations of Spider-Man, bringing together "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," "The Amazing Spider-Man," and "Integrated Spider-Man" to recreate a classic scene that transcends generations and opens a new chapter in superhero cinema! Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man is portrayed in a soaring pose. The statue depicts him leaping onto rubble, dodging Electro's lightning attacks, and slinging webs in classic moves."

"The suit's deep blue and bright red color scheme, large spider logo on the chest, and fabric details are all accurately recreated, showcasing a modern and stylish look. All three statues are expertly 3D sculpted and hand-painted, meticulously recreating the suit's texture and dynamic tension. They come with a dedicated movie-themed base, adding a touch of drama and completeness to the collection. Limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide, each one comes with a numbered metal nameplate, unique and worth collecting."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!