The Avengers Celebrate the Holidays With LEGO's New Advent Calendar

Adults and kids can now get holiday themed Marvel goodies this December as LEGO reveals their new Christmas Advent Calendar set for The Avengers. The set comes with seven holiday-themed Avengers LEGO Mini-figures with Nick Fury, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thanos, Thor, and Black Widow. The Advent Calendar will go on to include a nice variety of Christmas and Holiday items to build and create adding some snow-filled adventures for your favorite heores. This will include an Iron Man snowman, mini Hulkbuster, presents, Christmas tree, mini Avengers Tower, the Infinity Gauntlet, and so much more. Bring home the holiday in superhero style with the perfect Advent Calendar for LEGO Marvel fans for $39.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet but are set to arrive on September 1, 2021, right here. Be on the lookout for more Advent Calendars coming from LEGO with holiday cheer from Star Wars and Harry Potter.

"Behind each of the calendar's 24 doors are daily gifts for kids to reveal throughout December's buildup to Christmas. There are 7 mini figures – Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, Captain Marvel, Thanos, and Nick Fury – plus exciting items and amazing accessories from the Marvel Universe that kids will love: a Quinjet, Helicarrier, Spider-Man drone, Avengers Tower and more. As the big day approaches, kids can mix up the gifts to create endless, exciting, Super Hero adventures."

Includes 7 mini-figures – Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, Captain Marvel, Thanos, and Nick Fury – plus exciting items and amazing accessories from the Marvel Universe that kids will love.

As the big day approaches, kids can combine the gifts to bring imaginative Marvel adventures to life.

With 24 days of surprises and imaginative fun that lasts all year long, this supercool Advent calendar is the perfect pre-Christmas gift for any young Super Hero aged 7 and up.

The 24 gifts found within this special holiday calendar combine easily with all other LEGO® Marvel sets for endless creative building, imaginative play, and impressive displays.

Buildable play experiences include a Quinjet, Helicarrier, Spider-Man drone and Avengers Tower.

Behind door 24 is an awesome surprise (clue: It's one of the most powerful objects in the universe!).