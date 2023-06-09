Posted in: Collectibles, Kotobukiya | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, Kotobukiya, The Flash

The Batman of 1989 is Back with Kotobukiya's Latest The Flash Statue

A new ArtFX statue is on the way from Kotobukiya as they revisit Gotham and a classic and beloved version of Batman

DC Comics fans are only one week away from witnessing the time-traveling adventure of The Flash. This film is a pretty big deal as it changes the entire landscape of the DC Universe on the big screen. The Justice League as we know it is changing, with The Flash possibly going to be the remaining member when this film is over. We do not know what will be on the other end of Flashpoint, but fans will be enjoying the ride. Kotobukiya has revealed that they will be stepping into the Speed Force with their latest ARTFX statue. An old version of Batman is back as Michael Keaton dons the cowl once again.

Kotobukiya is bringing him to life with an impressive new 1/6 scale statue that captures his long-awaited return for The Flash. His batsuit is faithfully recreated as he clutches onto an iconic batarang as he stands on a dynamic base. Everything from his yellow bat symbol and the texturing of the suit to the head sculpt is beautifully featured, making this one statue Keaton fans won't want to miss. The Flash Batman ArtFX statue is priced at $199.99 and is set for a January 2024 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and The Flash is set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023.

A Classic Batman Makes a Return with Kotobukiya

"The Flash, Batman and Supergirl join forces! The Flash, a time loop adventure that intersects DC heroes across both time and space, will hit theaters across Japan on Friday, June 16! With one of the world's most famous lines, ""I'm Batman,"" the legendary hero from Batman (1989) makes his long-awaited return in the film. The fan-favorite Michael Keaton version of Batman will finally receive a sculpted statue."

"A large base modeled after the film is also included in the iconic 1/6 scale. Gripping the classic batarang with its timeless design, this statue is ready to display straight out of the box. Don't miss the lone hero who became the milestone for all superhero movies as he joins other living legends to transcend the barriers of space and time!"

