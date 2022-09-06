The Batman Who Laughs Becomes the Darkest Knight with McFarlane

The DC Multiverse line has had plenty of Build-A-Figure waves since the DC Comics toy line launched in 2020. We have seen Batman: The Merciless, Bane, Darkfather, King Shark, Atrocitus, and even a horse from The Dark Knight Returns. However, McFarlane is unleashing their deadliest and most powerful BAF yet with the arrival of The Darkest Knight! During the events of DC Comics game-changing comic event Dark Nights Death Metal. The Batman Who Laughs has broken the multiverse, and in the fight against the Justice League, he was killed. However, his brain survived, and his Dark Knights placed his brain in the body of a lobotomized Bruce Wayne. This was no ordinary body, though; it had been given the powers of the powerful Dr. Manhattan. After waking up, he turned away from his classic form and took on a more sinister form and McFarlane Toys has unleashed it!

This new DC Multiverse BAF wave brings the events of Dark Nights Death Metal: Speed Metal to life. Barry Allen, Jay Garrick, Wally West, and Wallace West race against time and from the Darkest Knight, who is hot on their trail. This figure is beautifully sculpted and captures his new lengthy form, with each part being located in another figure's packaging.

Many DC Multiverse fans have started to see some different undead Flash in-stores as a new special Gold Label figure. It would seem that those figures are meant for this wave giving The Darkest Knight his own army for you to build. No information on when those Lightning Knights will be getting released, but with the whole DC Multiverse wave already up for pre-order, I expect something soon. Each Speed Metal figure is priced at $24.99, they are set for an October 2022 release, and pre-orders are live here.