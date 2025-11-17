Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: bride of frankenstein, sideshow, Universal Monsters

The Bride of Frankenstein is Back with New Sideshow Premium Statue

Expand your Universal Monsters collection with Sideshow as the Bride of Frankenstein comes to life with a new Premium Format Figure

This 22-inch statue captures Elsa Lanchester’s iconic look with detailed sculpting and mixed media elements.

Features include her signature bandages, white-streaked hair, and a choice between sculpted or fabric gowns.

Available now for pre-order at $750, with payment plans and a release scheduled for December 2026.

Frankenstein is back in the spotlight lately as Netflix recently released Guillermo del Toro's vision for the iconic monster film. Sideshow is also returning to the lab as they have been crafting up some new Universal Monster creations, and the newest one is here. The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) was directed by James Whale and is the celebrated sequel to the classic Frankenstein film. This film picks up where the original left off, as both Dr. Frankenstein and his Creature survived the fiery mill scene. Now, the infamous doctor is tempted to create a mate for the lonely Creature, only for The Bride to reject him.

This is another film about tragedy, and Sideshow Collectibles captures the gothic beauty of Elsa Lanchester's performance with this impressive statue. Coming in at roughly 22" tall, the Bride is nicely sculpted with her bandages, white streaked hair, white gown, and secondary screaming portrait. A Mixed Media version will also be offered, switching out her sculpted gown for a fabric soft goods one, to help add more realism to the release. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $750, with payment plans being offered with a December 2026 release.

The Bride of Frankenstein Premium Format Figure

"Sideshow presents The Bride of Frankenstein Premium Format Mixed Media™ Figure, an officially licensed Universal Monsters collectible. This detailed statue features real fabric costuming paired with sculptural elements for an electrifying, full-color tribute to Elsa Lanchester's performance as the iconic monster's mate in The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)."

"Though her screen time lasted mere minutes, The Bride of Frankenstein has become immortalized in horror cinema for her striking appearance and piercing shriek. Sideshow is proud to offer collectors a stunning new quarter-scale rendition of the Bride, draped in a flowing white fabric gown with lacing down the spine. Beneath her outer dressings, The Bride of Frankenstein Premium Format Mixed Media™ Figure features a fully detailed polystone sculpt of her bandage-wrapped body. Newly awakened, she stands on the ramshackle wood flooring of Henry Frankenstein's laboratory."

