The Dark Knight Trilogy Gets Adorable New XL Figures from Hot Toys

I thought it was pretty awesome when Funko announced their 10" and, hell, even their 18" scale Pop figures. It was a fun idea to increase the size of these miniature collectibles and boost them up 10-fold. They are not the only company that has done this, as Hot Toys has even done this with their Cosbaby line. It looks like they are doing it once again as they unveil their new The Dark Knight Trilogy Cosbaby XL figures. These bad boys come in at roughly 15" tall and boost up their 3-4" counterparts like never before with great detail. The big-headed designs are still there, with Batman and Joker from The Dark Knight Trilogy (The Dark Knight 2008) making a comeback.

These figures are fantastic, and I really do enjoy the Hot Toys Cosbaby figure as it adds more detail than a standard Pop. The Dark Knight Trilogy is an iconic Batman property, and both hero and villain return for this debut. Batman is back in his Christopher Nolan suit with a Batarang in hadn't. Joker is depicted in his prison cell scene but with an added Joker card for a little extra flair. Unlike their $25 counterparts, the Cosbaby XL line is a little pricier, coming in at $130 each. The Dark Knight Trilogy fans can find both up for pre-order here, and both are set for a Q4 2022 release.

"Gotham's most classic and iconic characters are turning into Hot Toys Cosbi! Based on The Dark Knight Trilogy, the extra-large Cosbi captures the appearance of Joker sitting in front of the interrogation desk with his iconic face make up and a 'Joker' card on the green hair; and the fully equipped Batman standing on the bat signal, holding a batarang between the fingers of his right hand. Collectible measures approximately 34 – 40cm tall. Available in selected markets only. Don't miss the chance to add the latest Cosbi to your DC Comics collection!"