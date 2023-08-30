Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

The Dark Side Rises with Hasbro's New Star Wars: Ahsoka TBS Figures

Step into a galaxy far, far away with the help of Hasbro as they debut a new assortment of Star Wars collectibles for fans

Get ready to expand your Star Wars collection, as Hasbro has unveiled new figures from Ahsoka are on the way. Fans have already seen a few are already coming with Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Chopper, and even Hera Syndulla. However, everyone needs enemies, and Hasbro is bringing some of the new ones to life, starting with the HK-Assassin droid! Featuring crimson designs, this deadly droid will be a nice army builder for an army collector with staff, blasters, and a soft good cape. These droids will pair nicely with the next Star Wars: The Black Series release with Morgan Elsbeth. This Dathomir Witch is out for blood, and while she is an odd release when Hasbro finally gives us those new Siths, she will be a nice figure just for the set. Hasbro has these new Black Series figures set for a Fall 2023 release at $24.99, and pre-orders are already live here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: AHSOKA. Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and blaster accessory."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MORGAN ELSBETH – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MORGAN ELSBETH figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: AHSOKA. Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection."

