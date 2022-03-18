The Force Flows with Star Wars Mace Windu and Darth Sidious Statues

Diamond Select Toys awakens the force as they reveal a new set of limited edition Star Wars statues. It is a battle between the Jedi and the Sith once again with the debut of new highly sculpted and detailed statues. Up first is the return of Mace Windu from Attack of the Clones as he will stand 11" tall with his purple lightsaber at the ready. The battle of Genesis rages on, and Star Wars fans will find this bad boy limited to 3,000 pieces. The 1/7 Scale Mace Windu Premier Diamond Select Toys statue will be priced at $174.99, has a September 2022 release, and can be found here. However, the dark side of the face rises as Emperor Palpatine aka Darth Sidious is back and displayed in his Return of the Jedi throne room. Standing at 12" tall, the Emperor is unleashing his unlimited power and will even include swappable Force Lighting hands on top of standard hands. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, Star Wars fans will be able to find Darth Sidious up for pre-order right here at $299 with a September 2022 release.

"The only Jedi with a purple lightsaber, Mace Windu, is now the newest 1/7 scale statue in the Premier Collection! Standing approximately 11" tall, this sculpture captures the Jedi during the battle of Geonosis, following his short duel with Jango Fett, with the latter's helmet resting on the ground. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

"Let the hate flow through you! Emperor Palpatine unleashes the Dark Side of the Force in this all new Milestones Statue! Standing approximately 12" tall atop a throne room base, this 1/6 scale statue features interchangeable hands, with & without Force lightning. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."