The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Getting Special LEGO Set

Advent calendars collectibles have really started to pick up around the holidays, with plenty of other companies joining in on the fun like Funko and Boss Fight Studio. However, LEGO has really been dishing out quite a lot of Advent Calendars this year with sets for Star Wars, LEGO City, Harry Potter, and Marvel. It looks like another set has arrived as Marvel Studios fans are in for a treat as the first collectible for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived. Christmas comes to space with this awesome set filled with holiday cheer. Most of the Guardians are back in LEGO form, with mini-figures for Mantis, Star-Lord, Drax, Nebula, Rocket, and Groot included. Plenty of other Christmas goodies will be unlocked daily from mini ships, weapons, bombs, music boxes, and more. I would love this set just for it being a very fun and unique The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special collectible. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special LEGO Advent Calendar is priced at $44.99 and is set to go up for purchase right here on September 1, 2022.

"Give any Marvel fan aged 6 and up a holiday treat with the LEGO® Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar (76231). The fun starts on December 1st and continues through the holidays. Behind each of the calendar's 24 doors is a daily gift for kids to discover throughout the December buildup to Christmas. There are 6 minifigures, including Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot and Mantis, plus mini builds and accessories that kids will recognize as inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Disney+ original TV series. There's a drone, a blaster, the Guardians' spaceship, a snowman in Thanos's armor and more. As the big day approaches, kids can mix up the gifts to create endless imaginative Super Hero adventures."

24 daily treats – Behind each door of the LEGO® Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar (76231) is a gift to inspire creative building and imaginative play

Iconic characters – Includes Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot and Mantis minifigures and more to combine with mini builds and accessories

Mini build models – Buildable play experiences include a drone, a blaster, the Guardians' spaceship, a snowman in Thanos's armor and lots more

Endlessly versatile – As the big day approaches, kids can mix different gifts together to recreate favorite scenes and Marvel adventures of their own

Pre-Christmas treat – With 24 days of surprise gifts, this Advent calendar provides any young Super Hero aged 6 and up with imaginative fun that lasts for months