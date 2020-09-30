The Last of Us II Ellie Statue Revealed by Gaming Heads

The Last of Us II has a lot of fans split down the middle put Gaming Heads is all for it as they announce their new Ellie statue. She will stands 16″ tall and will be shown on a nice themed base with a cast in polystone. There will be two versions of the statue available with a Standard Edition and a Stealth Edition. The Standard Last of Us II statue shows Ellie on a journey with a machete in hand and an aggressive head sculpt. The Stealth Edition will come with a couple of extra features with swappable parts for her head and arms, This will give Ellie more standard face designs and equips her with a bow and arrow. Both versions is a great depiction of Ellie in on her quest for vengeance in the newest PlayStation exclusive.

The Last of Us II was a very intense game and it showed a tale of how far someone would go for vengeance. The journey was filled with love, pain, and torment, but in the end, the characters grew and it put fans through one hell of a story. Fans of the series or the game will want this statue of Ellie in the9r gaming collection. The Last of Us II Ellie Regular Edition Statue from Gaming Heads is priced at $499.99 and can be found here. The Stealth Edition Statue with extra part comes in at $549.99 and can be found located here. She is set to continue her journey between April and June 2021 and Gaming Heads does offer payment plans so take advantage of them if needed.

"It's time to head to Seattle with Ellie from The Last of Us Part II. This Ellie statue shows an angry Ellie with both hands on the machete for extra power ready to strike. Her clothes are ripped and worn but she has revenge on her mind. In-game files were used in creating Ellie (a big thank you to the Naughty Dog team) and she stands approximately 16" tall (i.e. 1:4 scale) from the bottom of the moss covered stone and dirt base to the top of her head. The Ellie statue is made using polystone resin and is skilfully hand-crafted and painted by artisans*.The Ellie statue includes deluxe, full-colour packaging, a hand-numbered base and a validation card."

The Last of Us Part II Ellie statue measurements:

Height: 41cm (16″)

Length: 33cm (13″)

Width: 33cm (13″)

Weight: 6.1kg (13.3lbs)

Limited to 1500 statues worldwide.

"The Ellie (Stealth Edition) statue shows an attentive Ellie looking over her left should with her bow and arrow at the ready. Her clothes are ripped and worn but she has revenge on her mind. The Ellie (Stealth Edition) statue is only available here at Gaming Heads. She also comes with the regular edition parts of the Ellie statue, which are an angry Ellie portrait/head sculpt and an additional set of arms with both hands on the machete ready to strike – i.e. she comes with 2 portraits, 2 sets of arms, a machete and a bow and arrow."

"In-game files were used in creating Ellie (a big thank you to the Naughty Dog team) and she stands approximately 16" tall (i.e. 1:4 scale) from the bottom of the moss covered stone and dirt base to the top of her head. The Ellie (Stealth Edition) statue is made using polystone resin and is skilfully hand-crafted and painted by artisans*. The Ellie (Stealth Edition) statue includes deluxe, full-color packaging, a hand-numbered base and a validation card. A special offer will be made to those who pre-order the Ellie (Stealth Edition) statue shortly … (more information to be revealed soon)."

The Last of Us Part II Ellie (stealth edition) statue measurements:

Height: 41cm (16″)

Length: 33cm (13″)

Width: 35cm (13.75″)

Weight: 6.3kg (13.8lbs)

Limited to 750 statues worldwide.