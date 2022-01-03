The Mandalorian Potato Head The Yamdalorian and The Tot Are Here

The Mandalorian has easily been some of the best Star Wars content we have got in quite some time, and we have high hopes for The Book of Boba Fett. It looks like Hasbro has one more awesome Star Wars collectible up their sleeve as they announce a new Mr. Potato Head crossover figure. That is right; new adventures await as The Yamdalorian and The Tot are ready to join your collection. The figure will include all of the classic Mr. Potato Head accessories, along with the Tot, pouch, cape, and Mandalorian helmet.

Mr. Potato Head is no stranger to crossover appearances with a whole massive line up of Disney-themed accessories, and at one point, there was a build your own Potato Head at Disney World. This unique collector's item, capture the new hit Star Wars franchise in an amazing spud format that will be a hit with adult and kid collectors. The Yamdalorian and The Tot are priced at $15.99 and are set to release in February 2022. Pre-orders are already lief for these two spuds, and they can be found right here.

"Spuds are the way! Meet the Yamdalorian and the Tot, Potato Head versions of characters from the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. This creative toy for preschoolers features one potato body, a base with feet, helmet, armor, cape, eyes, 2 arms, 2 ears, nose, and mustache. Plus, the adorable Tot figure inspired by Grogu fits inside the Yamdalorian's included pouch. The accessories are designed for little hands, so kids will love imagining intergalactic adventures with this dynamic potato duo."

Product Features

Made of plastic

Design based on The Mandalorian

13 Accessories

Mix and match accessories for a custom figure

Ages 2 and up

Box Contents

The Yamdalorian body 13 Mix and match accessories

The Tot figure