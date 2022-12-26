The Mandalorian Version 2.0 MEFEX Figure Revealed by Medicom

Star Wars fans are patiently waiting for The Mandalorian Season 3 to drop in 2023. While we wait, Medicom has a new release for fans as the dynamic duo is back with a Version 2.0 Mando from MAFEX. This updated model capture Din Djarin in peak format with legendary weapons, full Beskar armor, and fantastic detail. This bounty hunter is packed with gear like a flamethrower attachment, hook line, whistlers, Amphan Rifle with effect, Beskar Spear, and the Darksaber. Other accessories that are included are three swappable heads like an unmasked Din Djarin head sculpt. Grogu will also get two figures with a solo and in-a-bag design, and The Mandalorian's, jetpack is also included with jet booster effects. If you have not purchased Star Wars The Mandalorian figure eyes, then this is the one. Din is priced at $104.99, he is set for a December 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to also check out the new MAFEX Boba Fett (Rearmored) figures as well for more Mando action.

New Adventures Await The Mandalorian with MAFEX

"The Mandalorian gets a brand-new MAFEX action figure! Version 2.0 is based on the second season of the series, and the action figure includes three interchangeable heads for display (two versions of the helmet, and one revealing Mando's face!). The helmet and other armor parts have been newly sculpted for this MAFEX release, and Mando is fully equipped with his Beskar Spear, Darksaber and other weapons from the show along with effect parts like the Whistling Bird. Two versions of Grogu are also included, a posable type and a non-moveable figure inside a bag. Last but not least, Mando comes with a posable figure stand for easy display. Don't miss this one for your collection!"

Figure Size: About 160mm tall

Code: MEDMAFEX-200

JAN Code: 4530956472003

Release Date: 2023/12/31