Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, Universal Monsters

The Mummy Has Awakened Once Again with New Super7 ReAction+

Be prepared to take on the things that go bump in the night as Super7 debuts their Universal Monsters ReAction+ Wave 2

Article Summary Super7 revives The Mummy with a new Universal Monsters ReAction+ Wave 2 figure inspired by the 1932 classic.

The Mummy action figure stands 4 inches tall and features 12 points of articulation with a retro toy-inspired design.

Classic wrapped details and vintage-style card-back packaging make The Mummy a standout for horror collectors.

The Mummy ReAction+ figure is available now for $25, alongside Frankenstein's Monster and The Bride from Wave 2.

More than ninety years after his first appearance on the silver screen, The Mummy continues to captivate horror fans through modern collectibles. Inspired by the 1932 Universal classic starring Boris Karloff, Super7's newest Universal Monsters ReAction+ Wave 02 figure has awakened this ancient creature once again in a fun, nostalgic format. Standing approximately 4" tall, this new figure combines vintage toy aesthetics with modern enhancements, including 12 points of articulation that offer a wider range of poses while still maintaining the retro look collectors love.

The Mummy's new figure captures his iconic wrapped appearance, making him instantly recognizable to fans of classic Universal Monsters. Adding to its appeal is the card-back packaging, which showcases some impressive artwork inspired by classic Universal Monsters posters and designed to look right at home alongside vintage action figures. The new release helps to capture the popularity of The Mummy over the decades, proving that the monster still remains just as relevant to collectors today as he was to movie audiences in 1932. Whether displayed on a shelf or kept carded in for your collection, fans can purchase one today. Snag up the new ReAction+ The Mummy figure right now for $25, along with Frankenstein's Monster and The Bride.

Universal Monsters ReAction+ Wave 2 – The Mummy

"The casket has been opened! The Mummy rises as a Universal Monsters ReAction+ Figure. This collectible is inspired by the 1932 film, in which a team of archaeologists discovers the tomb of Imhotep and accidentally brings him to life. And now, he walks again as a 4" scale action figure with 12 points of articulation. This collectible action figure arrives in blistered card-back packaging with artwork influenced by the "thrills and chills" aesthetic of Universal Monsters movie posters. Your silver-scream favorite awaits, so hurry to add The Mummy ReAction+ Figure to your collection."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!